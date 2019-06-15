Vegan berry tartlets

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients For the tartlet bases:

200g pecan nuts

100g pitted dates

1 tbsp cocoa powder (vegan)

Pinch of sea salt

For the berry filling:

300g frozen mixed berries, defrosted

50g coconut cream

1 tbsp coconut oil

2-3 tbsp agave syrup (or 1 tsp stevia)

To garnish:

fresh raspberries, mint leaves

freeze-dried raspberries (optional, if available)

Method

1 Place the nuts in a food processor and blitz to a crumb consistency.

2 Using a sharp knife, roughly chop the dates . Add the chopped dates, cocoa powder and salt to the food processor and blitz the ingredients until everything is combined to a breadcrumb consistency.

3 Divide the nut crumb mixture between four mini tartlet tins (there is no need to grease the tins). Use your fingers to press the nut crumb tightly into the bases and sides of each tartlet tin. Set aside in the refrigerator to allow the crumb to harden.

4 Wash out the food processor before starting to make the filling. Place the defrosted berries in the food processor. Add the coconut cream, coconut oil and two tablespoons of agave syrup. Blitz the mixture well. Place a sieve over a bowl and sieve the berry mixture to get a completely smooth purée consistency (discard the seeds).

5 Adjust the sweetness of the berry mixture to suit your taste by adding a little more agave syrup, if you wish.

6 Divide the mixture between the four tartlet shells. Refrigerate for four hours to allow the filling to set.

7 Just before serving, remove the tartlets from the fridge. Decorate with fresh raspberries and mint (and freeze-dried raspberry powder, if you have it).

Variation

In place of pecan nuts, you can substitute toasted hazelnuts or cashew nuts.