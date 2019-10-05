Ultimate bramble sauce

Makes: 1

Cooking Time: 45 mins

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 200ml good quality red wine

450ml beef stock

2 bay leaves

1 punnet black berries

1tsp sugar

3tsp black pepper

Sea salt

Method

1. Using a medium saucepan add the red wine, beef stock, blackberries and bay leave.

2. Allow to reach boiling point and then reduce to a simmer. Simmer sauce for 45 minutes to an hour to allow it to reduce and thicken.

3. Add the black pepper and season to taste with salt.

4. Serve with game meat or pork.