Ultimate bramble sauce
This fruity sauce is ideal for game meat or pork
- Makes: 1
- Cooking Time: 45 mins
- Course: Side Dish
- Cuisine: Fusion
Ingredients
- 200ml good quality red wine
- 450ml beef stock
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 punnet black berries
- 1tsp sugar
- 3tsp black pepper
- Sea salt
Method
1. Using a medium saucepan add the red wine, beef stock, blackberries and bay leave.
2. Allow to reach boiling point and then reduce to a simmer. Simmer sauce for 45 minutes to an hour to allow it to reduce and thicken.
3. Add the black pepper and season to taste with salt.
4. Serve with game meat or pork.