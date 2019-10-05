Ultimate bramble sauce

This fruity sauce is ideal for game meat or pork

Jess Murphy

Sat, Oct 5, 2019, 06:00

First published: Sat, Oct 5, 2019, 06:00

   
  • Makes: 1
  • Cooking Time: 45 mins
  • Course: Side Dish
  • Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients

  • 200ml good quality red wine
  • 450ml beef stock
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 punnet black berries
  • 1tsp sugar
  • 3tsp black pepper 
  • Sea salt

Method

1. Using a medium saucepan add the red wine, beef stock, blackberries and bay leave.

2. Allow to reach boiling point and then reduce to a simmer. Simmer sauce for 45 minutes to an hour to allow it to reduce and thicken.

3. Add the black pepper and season to taste with salt.

4. Serve with game meat or pork.