Twice baked Cashel Blue soufflé

Serves: 8

Cooking Time: 50 mins

Course: Starter

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 100g very fine dry breadcrumbs

50g melted butter to line the moulds

30g butter

30g flour

240 mls milk

4 egg yolks

300g Cashel Blue cheese, crumbled

6 egg whites



Method

1 Preheat an oven to 190 Celsius, or equivalent.

2 Dry the breadcrumbs by spreading them on a tray in a low oven for 15 minutes.

3 Line the soufflé moulds with butter and dry bread crumbs. Set aside.

4 Melt butter in a small pot, add flour. Cook gently for three minutes to make a roux.

5 Heat the milk and then add it to the roux gradually, a little at a time, to make béchamel sauce. Remove from the heat. Stir in the egg yolks and the blue cheese.

6 Whisk the egg whites until firm

7 With a spatula, gently fold one third of the egg whites into the cheese mix to introduce it, followed by the remainder.

8 Spoon the mixture into the ramekins until two thirds full and place ramekins in a roasting tray.

9 Pour the boiling water around the ramekins so it reaches half-way up the sides, then place them in the oven for 16 minutes.

10 Remove the ramekins from the tray.

11 While they are still warm, run a knife around the edge of the ramekins and turn the soufflés out onto a buttered tray.

12 These are now ready to be reheated just before serving. To reheat, set the oven to 180 Celsius, or equivalent, and cook for 10 minutes.