Twice baked Cashel Blue soufflé
- Serves: 8
- Cooking Time: 50 mins
- Course: Starter
- Cuisine: Irish
Ingredients
- 100g very fine dry breadcrumbs
- 50g melted butter to line the moulds
- 30g butter
- 30g flour
- 240 mls milk
- 4 egg yolks
- 300g Cashel Blue cheese, crumbled
- 6 egg whites
-
Method
1 Preheat an oven to 190 Celsius, or equivalent.
2 Dry the breadcrumbs by spreading them on a tray in a low oven for 15 minutes.
3 Line the soufflé moulds with butter and dry bread crumbs. Set aside.
4 Melt butter in a small pot, add flour. Cook gently for three minutes to make a roux.
5 Heat the milk and then add it to the roux gradually, a little at a time, to make béchamel sauce. Remove from the heat. Stir in the egg yolks and the blue cheese.
6 Whisk the egg whites until firm
7 With a spatula, gently fold one third of the egg whites into the cheese mix to introduce it, followed by the remainder.
8 Spoon the mixture into the ramekins until two thirds full and place ramekins in a roasting tray.
9 Pour the boiling water around the ramekins so it reaches half-way up the sides, then place them in the oven for 16 minutes.
10 Remove the ramekins from the tray.
11 While they are still warm, run a knife around the edge of the ramekins and turn the soufflés out onto a buttered tray.
12 These are now ready to be reheated just before serving. To reheat, set the oven to 180 Celsius, or equivalent, and cook for 10 minutes.