Turnip tortilla

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 50 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Spanish

Ingredients 1 large onion sliced

A splash olive oil

350g potatoes peeled and very finely sliced (a mandolin is best for this)

Half a turnip, roughly grated

4 cloves garlic, sliced finely

8 eggs beaten

100ml cream

1 sprig rosemary, finely chopped

Salt and pepper

Method

1. Place a large, non-stick, oven proof frying pan on a low heat.

2. Squeeze all the water out of the grated turnip. Cook the onion and the turnip in the oil until soft – around 15 minutes or so. Add the potatoes, garlic and rosemary. Mix well, cover and cook for a further 15 to 20 minutes. Check at this point if potatoes are cooked through. If not, give them a bit more time. It’s important they are fully cooked.

3. Add the cream to the beaten eggs and mix this through the potato and turnip mixture.

4. Smooth out the mixure and place in oven pre-heated to 180 degrees Celsius, or equivalent, for 20 minutes, or until just set.

5. Remove the tortilla from the oven and loosen round the sides with a spatula. Turn out onto a plate. This is lovely served warm or at room temperature, with a generous blob of aioli.