Turnip and chorizo Cornish pasties

Lilly Higgins

Sat, Nov 7, 2020, 06:00

First published: Sat, Nov 7, 2020, 06:00

   
  • Serves: 6
  • Cooking Time: 40 mins
  • Course: Main Course
  • Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients

  • For the pastry:
  • 500g strong white flour
  • 250g butter, cubed
  • 1 egg
  • 2-3 tbsp cold water
  • For the filling:
  • 230g potatoes, peeled and cubed
  • 200g turnip, peeled and cubed
  • 120g chorizo, cubed
  • Salt and pepper

Method

1 Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Line two baking trays with greaseproof paper. 

2 Place the flour and cubed butter into the bowl of a food processor. Blitz till it gains a sand like consistency. Add the egg and 2-3 tbsp cold water. Blitz till it forms a smooth dough. You’ll soon know if you need more water. This needs to be a smooth dough and not wet at all. Remove the dough from the bowl and knead till smooth. Cover with an upturned bowl for 10 minutes. 

2 Meanwhile, prepare the filling. Mix the cubed vegetables with the chorizo in a bowl. Season generously with black pepper and salt. 

3 Divide the pastry into six pieces. Roll each piece into a circle and add a few spoonfuls of filling. Brush the edge with water then fold over the pastry and seal in a crescent moon shape. Pinch the edges closed using a fork or crimp with your fingers. Brush the outside of the pasties with a little egg wash. Bake for 35-40 minutes till golden. 

4 Serve while still warm with salad and pickles.