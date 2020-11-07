Turnip and chorizo Cornish pasties
Turnip and chorizo Cornish pasties.
- Serves: 6
- Cooking Time: 40 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: Fusion
Ingredients
- For the pastry:
- 500g strong white flour
- 250g butter, cubed
- 1 egg
- 2-3 tbsp cold water
- For the filling:
- 230g potatoes, peeled and cubed
- 200g turnip, peeled and cubed
- 120g chorizo, cubed
- Salt and pepper
Method
1 Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Line two baking trays with greaseproof paper.
2 Place the flour and cubed butter into the bowl of a food processor. Blitz till it gains a sand like consistency. Add the egg and 2-3 tbsp cold water. Blitz till it forms a smooth dough. You’ll soon know if you need more water. This needs to be a smooth dough and not wet at all. Remove the dough from the bowl and knead till smooth. Cover with an upturned bowl for 10 minutes.
2 Meanwhile, prepare the filling. Mix the cubed vegetables with the chorizo in a bowl. Season generously with black pepper and salt.
3 Divide the pastry into six pieces. Roll each piece into a circle and add a few spoonfuls of filling. Brush the edge with water then fold over the pastry and seal in a crescent moon shape. Pinch the edges closed using a fork or crimp with your fingers. Brush the outside of the pasties with a little egg wash. Bake for 35-40 minutes till golden.
4 Serve while still warm with salad and pickles.