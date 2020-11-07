Turnip and chorizo Cornish pasties.

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 40 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients For the pastry:

500g strong white flour

250g butter, cubed

1 egg

2-3 tbsp cold water

For the filling:

230g potatoes, peeled and cubed

200g turnip, peeled and cubed

120g chorizo, cubed

Salt and pepper

Method

1 Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Line two baking trays with greaseproof paper.

2 Place the flour and cubed butter into the bowl of a food processor. Blitz till it gains a sand like consistency. Add the egg and 2-3 tbsp cold water. Blitz till it forms a smooth dough. You’ll soon know if you need more water. This needs to be a smooth dough and not wet at all. Remove the dough from the bowl and knead till smooth. Cover with an upturned bowl for 10 minutes.

2 Meanwhile, prepare the filling. Mix the cubed vegetables with the chorizo in a bowl. Season generously with black pepper and salt.

3 Divide the pastry into six pieces. Roll each piece into a circle and add a few spoonfuls of filling. Brush the edge with water then fold over the pastry and seal in a crescent moon shape. Pinch the edges closed using a fork or crimp with your fingers. Brush the outside of the pasties with a little egg wash. Bake for 35-40 minutes till golden.

4 Serve while still warm with salad and pickles.