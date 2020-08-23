Tomato tart

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Vegetarian

Ingredients 1 sheet puff pastry

200g cream cheese

40g finely grated Parmesan

1 clove garlic, crushed

3 tbsp finely chopped fresh soft herbs (tarragon,thyme, oregano or chives)

300g tomatoes

1 egg, whisked for egg wash

Salt and pepper

Method

1. Preheat your oven to 220 degrees Celsius. Roll the pastry sheet out onto a large tray. Draw a border around the edges using a sharp knife, about an inch the whole way round.

2. Mix the cream cheese, Parmesan, herbs, garlic, a pinch of salt and plenty black pepper together. Spread this cheese mix onto the pastry, inside the border.

3. Slice the tomatoes thickly and lay them onto a piece of paper towel. Sprinkle them with salt and leave for 10 minutes to release excess liquid. Pat dry with a paper towel so that your tart will not be soggy.

4. Lay the tomato slices on top of the cream cheese. Drizzle with a little olive oil. Brush the edges of the pastry with the egg wash.

5. Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes till the pastry is puffed up and golden and the tomatoes are roasted. Serve warm or at room temperature with a big green salad.