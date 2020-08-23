Tomato tart

Lilly Higgins

Sun, Aug 23, 2020, 06:00

First published: Sun, Aug 23, 2020, 06:00

   
  • Serves: 6
  • Cooking Time: 30 mins
  • Course: Main Course
  • Cuisine: Vegetarian

Ingredients

  • 1 sheet puff pastry
  • 200g cream cheese
  • 40g finely grated Parmesan
  • 1 clove garlic, crushed
  • 3 tbsp finely chopped fresh soft herbs (tarragon,thyme, oregano or chives)
  • 300g tomatoes 
  • 1 egg, whisked for egg wash
  • Salt and pepper 

Method

1. Preheat your oven to 220 degrees Celsius. Roll the pastry sheet out onto a large tray. Draw a border around the edges using a sharp knife, about an inch the whole way round. 

2. Mix the cream cheese, Parmesan, herbs, garlic, a pinch of salt and plenty black pepper together. Spread this cheese mix onto the pastry, inside the border. 

3. Slice the tomatoes thickly and lay them onto a piece of paper towel. Sprinkle them with salt and leave for 10 minutes to release excess liquid. Pat dry with a paper towel so that your tart will not be soggy. 

4. Lay the tomato slices on top of the cream cheese. Drizzle with a little olive oil. Brush the edges of the pastry with the egg wash. 

5. Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes till the pastry is puffed up and golden and the tomatoes are roasted. Serve warm or at room temperature with a big green salad.