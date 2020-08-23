Tomato tart
- Serves: 6
- Cooking Time: 30 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: Vegetarian
Ingredients
- 1 sheet puff pastry
- 200g cream cheese
- 40g finely grated Parmesan
- 1 clove garlic, crushed
- 3 tbsp finely chopped fresh soft herbs (tarragon,thyme, oregano or chives)
- 300g tomatoes
- 1 egg, whisked for egg wash
- Salt and pepper
Method
1. Preheat your oven to 220 degrees Celsius. Roll the pastry sheet out onto a large tray. Draw a border around the edges using a sharp knife, about an inch the whole way round.
2. Mix the cream cheese, Parmesan, herbs, garlic, a pinch of salt and plenty black pepper together. Spread this cheese mix onto the pastry, inside the border.
3. Slice the tomatoes thickly and lay them onto a piece of paper towel. Sprinkle them with salt and leave for 10 minutes to release excess liquid. Pat dry with a paper towel so that your tart will not be soggy.
4. Lay the tomato slices on top of the cream cheese. Drizzle with a little olive oil. Brush the edges of the pastry with the egg wash.
5. Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes till the pastry is puffed up and golden and the tomatoes are roasted. Serve warm or at room temperature with a big green salad.