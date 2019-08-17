Tomato and ginger chutney
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 1 mins
- Course: Side Dish
- Cuisine: Fusion
Ingredients
- 1 pack of six plum tomatoes, chopped into chunks
- 1 white onion, thinly sliced
- Half a bunch flat leaf parsley, finely chopped
- 2 tsp garam masala
- 3 lemons, juiced
- 1 thumb ginger, finely grated
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 cucumber, peeled and sliced into 1 cm slices
- 10ml olive oil
- 3 tsp salt
- 2 tsp black pepper
- 1 tsp caster sugar
Method
1. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Season to taste. Serve with Indian spiced chicken kebabs and yogurt.