Tomato and ginger chutney

Jess Murphy

Sat, Aug 17, 2019, 05:55

  • Serves: 4
  • Cooking Time: 1 mins
  • Course: Side Dish
  • Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients

  • 1 pack of six plum tomatoes, chopped into chunks
  • 1 white onion, thinly sliced
  • Half a bunch flat leaf parsley, finely chopped
  • 2 tsp garam masala
  • 3 lemons, juiced
  • 1 thumb ginger, finely grated
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 cucumber, peeled and sliced into 1 cm slices
  • 10ml olive oil
  • 3 tsp salt
  • 2 tsp black pepper
  • 1 tsp caster sugar

Method

1. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Season to taste. Serve with Indian spiced chicken kebabs and yogurt.