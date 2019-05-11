The Kai Fish Fingers

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 15 mins

Course: Starter

Cuisine: Seafood

Ingredients 2 pollock fillets, skinned

70g flour, seasoned with a little salt and pepper

100g white breadcrumbs or panko breadcrumbs

2 eggs

Vegetable oil

Method

1. Cut the fish into strips down the fillet, following the natural lines of the fish. The strips should be approximately 1in wide and 3-4in long. Sprinkle some salt onto the fish.

2. Put the flour into a shallow bowl and season with salt and pepper. Put the breadcrumbs or panko into another shallow bowl, and beat the eggs in an additional bowl.

3. Dip each finger into the seasoned flour, coating it well, then into the beaten egg, and finally the breadcrumbs. Dip each piece in that order, keeping one hand for the dry and the other for the wet ingredients. At this point, you can freeze them in layers of baking parchment in an airtight container.

4. To cook, put the fish fingers on a roasting tray lined with greaseproof paper that has been brushed lightly with vegetable oil. Roast in a hot oven for 12-15 minutes, until the fish fingers are crisp and golden. Carefully remove from the pan and serve with tartare sauce or mayonnaise with a good squeeze of lemon.