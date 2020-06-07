Tex-Mex tuna and potato melt

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 6 large potatoes, scrubbed and cut into wedges

2 tbsp tomato relish or chutney

2 tbsp mayonnaise

¼ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp sweet smoked paprika

4 tbsp roughly chopped coriander

1 small red onion, finely diced

1 stick celery, finely diced

2 x 120g tins tuna, drained

120g grated cheddar cheese

8 cherry tomatoes, halved (optional)

1 tbsp jalapenos, diced (optional)

1 lime, cut into wedges



Method

1 Preheat your oven to 220 degrees. Dry the potato wedges with a tea towel and place them on a tray. Drizzle with oil and roast for 20-25 minutes till golden.

2 Mix the mayonnaise, relish, cumin, paprika, celery, two tablespoons of coriander and half of the red onion together in a bowl. Fold the tuna flakes through. 3 Once the potato wedges are cooked pile the tuna mix into the centre, covering most of the wedges. Top with grated cheese and cherry tomatoes then return to the oven for 10 minutes.

4 Once the cheese is melted and the tuna is hot, top with the reserved red onion and diced jalapenos. Scatter with the remaining coriander and serve with wedges of lime.