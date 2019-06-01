Sweetcorn fritters with chilli butter

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 15 mins

Course: Starter

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 30g harissa

50g butter

Juice of 2 limes

800g sweetcorn

1 small red onion, finely chopped

Olive oil

3 egg yolks (you’ll be using the whites too)

30g fresh parsley

1tsp dried coriander

1tsp dried cumin

Zest of 2 limes

1tsp baking soda

120g flour

3 egg whites, beaten until stiff

Method

1. To make the chilli butter put the lime juice, harissa and butter into a food processor.

2. Blitz until smooth and then chill this until all of your fritters are ready.

3. Gently cook the sweetcorn and red onion in the oil, then when the onion has softened, divide the mixture in half.

4. Whizz one half in a food processor so it resembles creamed corn.

5. Empty this out into a large bowl and incorporate in the rest of the corn mix, egg yolks, herbs, zest, baking soda and flour.

6. Gently fold in the beaten egg whites.

7. In a hot pan, shallow-fry two or three large spoonfuls of the corn batter at a time for about two minutes on each side until they are nicely crisp and browned.

8. Repeat until all of the batter is used up.

9. Serve your fritters immediately with a generous dollop of chilli butter on top.