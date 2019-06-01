Sweetcorn fritters with chilli butter
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 15 mins
- Course: Starter
- Cuisine: Fusion
Ingredients
- 30g harissa
- 50g butter
- Juice of 2 limes
- 800g sweetcorn
- 1 small red onion, finely chopped
- Olive oil
- 3 egg yolks (you’ll be using the whites too)
- 30g fresh parsley
- 1tsp dried coriander
- 1tsp dried cumin
- Zest of 2 limes
- 1tsp baking soda
- 120g flour
- 3 egg whites, beaten until stiff
Method
1. To make the chilli butter put the lime juice, harissa and butter into a food processor.
2. Blitz until smooth and then chill this until all of your fritters are ready.
3. Gently cook the sweetcorn and red onion in the oil, then when the onion has softened, divide the mixture in half.
4. Whizz one half in a food processor so it resembles creamed corn.
5. Empty this out into a large bowl and incorporate in the rest of the corn mix, egg yolks, herbs, zest, baking soda and flour.
6. Gently fold in the beaten egg whites.
7. In a hot pan, shallow-fry two or three large spoonfuls of the corn batter at a time for about two minutes on each side until they are nicely crisp and browned.
8. Repeat until all of the batter is used up.
9. Serve your fritters immediately with a generous dollop of chilli butter on top.