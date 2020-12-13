Swedish meatballs
Swedish meatballs
- Serves: 6
- Cooking Time: 30 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: Nordic
Ingredients
- 400g pork mince
- 400g beef mince
- 80g breadcrumbs
- 2tbsp chopped dill, and extra to serve
- 1 small red onion, finely chopped
- 2 eggs
- Salt and black pepper
- 1tsp Dijon mustard
- 2tbsp olive oil
- 1tbsp butter
- 2tbsp plain flour
- 600ml stock
- 150g crème fraiche
- Serve with mashed potatoes, green beans and cranberry sauce
Method
1 Mix together the minced meat, breadcrumbs, dill, onion, eggs and mustard. Season well with salt and pepper. This can be done in a large bowl, by hand, or in a mixer with a paddle attachment. Once mixed well, use a tablespoon to portion the mix into small meatballs, they can be easily rolled with wet hands.
2 Heat some olive oil in a frying pan and cook the meatballs in batches till golden and cooked though. I like them to take on a good dark colour in places, for flavour. Set them aside and keep them warm.
3 Place a tablespoon of butter in the frying pan and melt it over a low heat. Whisk in the flour till it forms a paste, then slowly whisk in the stock till smooth. Bring to a simmer and leave to thicken, then season with salt and a little pepper. Add the crème fraiche and a tablespoon of dill.
4 Pour this gravy over the meatballs and cover with a lid. Bring to a simmer for 10-15 minutes so that all of the flavours can develop.
5 Sprinkle the meatballs with a little dill and serve with mashed potato, green beans and a dollop of cranberry sauce.