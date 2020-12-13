Swedish meatballs

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Nordic

Ingredients 400g pork mince

400g beef mince

80g breadcrumbs

2tbsp chopped dill, and extra to serve

1 small red onion, finely chopped

2 eggs

Salt and black pepper

1tsp Dijon mustard

2tbsp olive oil

1tbsp butter

2tbsp plain flour

600ml stock

150g crème fraiche

Serve with mashed potatoes, green beans and cranberry sauce

Method

1 Mix together the minced meat, breadcrumbs, dill, onion, eggs and mustard. Season well with salt and pepper. This can be done in a large bowl, by hand, or in a mixer with a paddle attachment. Once mixed well, use a tablespoon to portion the mix into small meatballs, they can be easily rolled with wet hands.

2 Heat some olive oil in a frying pan and cook the meatballs in batches till golden and cooked though. I like them to take on a good dark colour in places, for flavour. Set them aside and keep them warm.

3 Place a tablespoon of butter in the frying pan and melt it over a low heat. Whisk in the flour till it forms a paste, then slowly whisk in the stock till smooth. Bring to a simmer and leave to thicken, then season with salt and a little pepper. Add the crème fraiche and a tablespoon of dill.

4 Pour this gravy over the meatballs and cover with a lid. Bring to a simmer for 10-15 minutes so that all of the flavours can develop.

5 Sprinkle the meatballs with a little dill and serve with mashed potato, green beans and a dollop of cranberry sauce.