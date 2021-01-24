Sushi rice bowls with salmon.

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Seafood

Ingredients 4tbsp soy sauce

4tbsp lemon juice

1tsp sugar

1tsp grated ginger

4-6 salmon darnes

400g sushi rice

400ml water

65ml vinegar

1tbsp sugar

1tsp salt

To serve:

Sesame seeds

Avocado slices

Cooked greens

Method

1 Mix the soy sauce, lemon juice, sugar and ginger together. Pour the marinade over the salmon darnes. Set aside.

2 Rinse the rice well in a sieve over the sink until the water is no longer cloudy. Add to a pan with 400ml water. Bring to the boil, then lower to a simmer. Leave to cook until the water has been absorbed and the rice is cooked.

3 Gently warm the vinegar and pour into a jar, add the sugar and salt and shake until dissolved. Set aside.

4 Once the rice is cooked transfer it to a large, wide serving dish and drizzle over the seasoned vinegar. Use a spatula to fold the rice and mix. Avoid squashing or pressing the rice so that it doesn’t clump together. Cover with a damp tea towel to cool or a lid to keep warm. I usually serve it warm.

5 Place a non-stick pan over a high heat. Add 1tbsp olive oil and place the salmon darnes on the pan skin-side down. Baste the salmon with the marinade and leave to cook for three minutes each side until cooked through.

6 Divide the rice between the bowls and top with a piece of salmon. Pour over any of the cooking sauce and scatter with sesame seeds.