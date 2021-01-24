Sushi rice bowls with salmon
Rice bowls are a fantastic base for dinner
Sushi rice bowls with salmon.
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 30 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: Seafood
Ingredients
- 4tbsp soy sauce
- 4tbsp lemon juice
- 1tsp sugar
- 1tsp grated ginger
- 4-6 salmon darnes
- 400g sushi rice
- 400ml water
- 65ml vinegar
- 1tbsp sugar
- 1tsp salt
- To serve:
- Sesame seeds
- Avocado slices
- Cooked greens
Method
1 Mix the soy sauce, lemon juice, sugar and ginger together. Pour the marinade over the salmon darnes. Set aside.
2 Rinse the rice well in a sieve over the sink until the water is no longer cloudy. Add to a pan with 400ml water. Bring to the boil, then lower to a simmer. Leave to cook until the water has been absorbed and the rice is cooked.
3 Gently warm the vinegar and pour into a jar, add the sugar and salt and shake until dissolved. Set aside.
4 Once the rice is cooked transfer it to a large, wide serving dish and drizzle over the seasoned vinegar. Use a spatula to fold the rice and mix. Avoid squashing or pressing the rice so that it doesn’t clump together. Cover with a damp tea towel to cool or a lid to keep warm. I usually serve it warm.
5 Place a non-stick pan over a high heat. Add 1tbsp olive oil and place the salmon darnes on the pan skin-side down. Baste the salmon with the marinade and leave to cook for three minutes each side until cooked through.
6 Divide the rice between the bowls and top with a piece of salmon. Pour over any of the cooking sauce and scatter with sesame seeds.