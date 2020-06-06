Summer berry pavlova

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 90 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 4 egg whites

250g caster sugar

1 tsp white wine vinegar

1 level tsp cornflour

Filling:

250g strawberries, washed, hulled and quartered

125g raspberries

2 kiwi fruit, peeled and sliced

A handful of grapes, halved

250ml cream, stiffly whipped

Fresh mint, to garnish

Method

1 Preheat oven to 140 degrees (conventional oven).

2 Use a pencil and a 20cm dinner plate to outline a circle on a sheet of parchment paper. Turn the paper over and place on a large, greased baking sheet.

3 To make the meringue: Place the egg whites in a spotlessly clean, grease-free mixing bowl. Using an electric mixer, whisk on high speed until the egg whites resemble soft white peaks. Use a large spoon to gradually add the caster sugar while you continue to whisk. Keep whisking for approximately 10 minutes until the mixture is glossy and stiff.

4 Stir the vinegar into the cornflour to give a liquid consistency, then gently fold the cornflour and vinegar mixture through the meringue, using a spatula.

5 To form the pavlova, pile the large mound of meringue into the centre of the circle. Use a spatula to spread the meringue outwards into a circular shape, all the while keeping the mixture within the outline. Using a spoon, make an indentation in the centre of the mound for holding the cream and fruit. Smooth the sides and rim of the pavlova.

6 Bake on the lowest shelf of the preheated oven for one hour and 15 minutes, without opening the oven door (the meringue should be crisp but not brown, so if it starts to brown, reduce the oven temperature slightly). Once baked, turn off the oven and leave the pavlova inside the oven with the oven door slightly wedged open. Allow the pavlova to cool while remaining inside the oven for at least an hour before removing it. If not serving the same day, store the pavlova shell in an airtight container until ready to use.

7 When ready to serve, remove the paper and place the meringue shell on a serving platter. Fill the centre of the meringue with freshly whipped cream and the washed and prepared fruit. Garnish with mint leaves. Serve immediately.