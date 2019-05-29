STONEFRUIT TART

Serves: 8

Cooking Time: 35 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 200g plain flour

140g cold butter

25g icing sugar

1 egg



The filling:

70g ground almonds

1tbsp plain flour

70g butter

60g caster sugar

1 egg

4 nectarines

4 apricots

Method

Preheat an oven to 180 degrees Celsius, or equivalent.

Place the flour in a bowl, rub in the butter until it resembles breadcrumbs. Stir in the sugar, mix in the egg.

Knead quickly and shape into a disc, cover with cling film and place in the fridge for 10 minutes.

Next, make the filling. Put the almonds and flour into a bowl. Add the butter and sugar, beat together with a wooden spoon. Add the egg and beat till it’s a smooth paste.

On a lightly floured surface roll the pastry to form a 30cm circle. Place onto a large greased baking sheet.

Spread the almond mixture over the pastry. Leave a border around the edges.

De-stone and thickly slice the nectarines and apricots. Layer them in a nice pattern and then fold up the sides of the pastry to keep the almond mix and fruit safely inside.

Bake for 30-35 minutes until golden.