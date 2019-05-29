STONEFRUIT TART
- Serves: 8
- Cooking Time: 35 mins
- Course: Dessert
- Cuisine: Fusion
Ingredients
- 200g plain flour
- 140g cold butter
- 25g icing sugar
- 1 egg
-
- The filling:
- 70g ground almonds
- 1tbsp plain flour
- 70g butter
- 60g caster sugar
- 1 egg
- 4 nectarines
- 4 apricots
Method
Preheat an oven to 180 degrees Celsius, or equivalent.
Place the flour in a bowl, rub in the butter until it resembles breadcrumbs. Stir in the sugar, mix in the egg.
Knead quickly and shape into a disc, cover with cling film and place in the fridge for 10 minutes.
Next, make the filling. Put the almonds and flour into a bowl. Add the butter and sugar, beat together with a wooden spoon. Add the egg and beat till it’s a smooth paste.
On a lightly floured surface roll the pastry to form a 30cm circle. Place onto a large greased baking sheet.
Spread the almond mixture over the pastry. Leave a border around the edges.
De-stone and thickly slice the nectarines and apricots. Layer them in a nice pattern and then fold up the sides of the pastry to keep the almond mix and fruit safely inside.
Bake for 30-35 minutes until golden.