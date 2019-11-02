Stir fried noodles

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 10 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Chinese

Ingredients 300g wholewheat egg noodles

80ml chicken stock

3 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tsp cornflour

2 tbsp vegetable oil

2 tsp ginger, finely sliced

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 chicken breast, thinly sliced

2 carrots, cut into thin matchsticks

125g Chinese cabbage (or use bok choy or baby spinach)

3 spring onions, finely sliced on the diagonal

Method

1. Whisk the stock, soy sauce, sesame oil and cornflour together till smooth. Set this sauce aside.

2. Cook the noodles according to the packet instructions till just al dente. Drain and drizzle with a little sesame oil. Set aside.

3. Add two tablespoons of oil to a heavy based frying pan or wok on a high heat. Add the ginger and garlic, quickly followed by the chicken. Move the chicken around for a few minutes until it is almost cooked.

4. Add the vegetables and move them around the pan while it is still on a high heat. Add the noodles, followed by the sauce. Once the sauce begins to thicken, lower the heat a little. The vegetables and noodles will absorb lots of the sauce as it thickens.

5. Tip into a wide bowl and garnish with the fresh spring onion.