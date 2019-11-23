Sticky parsnips with sherry and smoked bacon
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 45 mins
- Course: Side Dish
- Cuisine: Irish
Ingredients
- 6 medium parsnips, peeled
- 100ml of water
- 1 packet smoked bacon lardons
- 100ml of cream sherry (optional)
- Drizzle of honey
- Salt and pepper
- 1 large knob butter
- Drizzle of olive oil
- Sprig of fresh herb (thyme, sage or bay)
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees, or equivalent.
2. Cut the top off your parsnips and cut them in half lengthways. Lay the parsnips flat on a roasting tray and add the water, sherry and herbs. Scatter over the bacon and dot the butter on top. Drizzle the oil and season with salt and pepper.
3. Cover the tray with foil, making sure it’s nice and tight so no steam escapes.
4. Place in the oven and cook for 20 minutes (you can do this in advance if you wish and finish the dish later).
5. Take the foil off, drizzle over the honey and turn the parsnips in the juices.
6. Return the tray to the oven for another 15 minutes until the parsnips are cooked and the bacon is crisp.