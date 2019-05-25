Sticky orange and ginger chicken tray bake

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 40 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 8 chicken thighs

50g gochujang

4 large sweet potatoes

3 red onions, peeled and sliced

5 cloves of garlic crushed

A few large chunks of ginger root

3 sprigs of fresh rosemary

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

2 oranges

Method

1. Preheat an oven to 180 degrees Celsius.

2. Rub the chicken thighs all over generously with the gochujang paste.

3. Peel and roughly chop the sweet potatoes and toss in a baking tray with the sliced red onion, garlic, ginger and rosemary, a generous coating of olive oil and season well.

4. Add the chicken to the oven tray and cook for 40 minutes or until the juices run clear.

5. Cut the oranges into segments and use to garnish before serving.

6. Squeeze the juice over the hot spicy chicken.