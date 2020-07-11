Steamed mussels with Cidona, curry spices and creme fraiche
Steamed mussels with Cidona, curry spices and creme fraiche. Photograph: Harry Weir
- Serves: 2
- Cooking Time: 30 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: Irish
Ingredients
- 50g butter
- 1 small onion, peeled and sliced
- 125g smoked bacon lardons
- 2 bay leaves
- ½tsp curry powder
- 1kg mussels, debearded and washed
- 200ml Cidona
- 2tbs creme fraiche
- Some chopped parsley
Method
1 Melt the butter and add the onion, bay leaves and bacon. Cook for 10 minutes over a medium heat until the onion has softened .
2 Add the curry powder. Cook for one more minute before adding the mussels and Cidona.
3 Cover the pan and bring the mussels to the boil, cooking for two to three minutes over a high heat, until all the mussels are open, stirring just once along the way. Do not overcook or the mussels will become tough and rubbery.
4 Remove the pan from the heat, then stir in the creme fraiche and parsley and serve straight away with some crusty bread.