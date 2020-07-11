Steamed mussels with Cidona, curry spices and creme fraiche

Serves: 2

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 50g butter

1 small onion, peeled and sliced

125g smoked bacon lardons

2 bay leaves

½tsp curry powder

1kg mussels, debearded and washed

200ml Cidona

2tbs creme fraiche

Some chopped parsley

Method

1 Melt the butter and add the onion, bay leaves and bacon. Cook for 10 minutes over a medium heat until the onion has softened .

2 Add the curry powder. Cook for one more minute before adding the mussels and Cidona.

3 Cover the pan and bring the mussels to the boil, cooking for two to three minutes over a high heat, until all the mussels are open, stirring just once along the way. Do not overcook or the mussels will become tough and rubbery.

4 Remove the pan from the heat, then stir in the creme fraiche and parsley and serve straight away with some crusty bread.