Steak with rosemary butterbean mash

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 15 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients Olive oil

Salt and black pepper

3 rib-eye steaks

2 tins of cooked butterbeans

1-3 cloves of garlic, crushed

2 sprigs of fresh rosemary

Green beans or broccoli

½ lemon cut into thin slices

Method

1 Remove the steaks from the fridge at least 15 minutes before cooking. Drizzle each one with a little olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

2 Heat a pan over medium high heat. Once it’s hot enough add the steaks. Cook them without disturbing them for three to four minutes, before turning them over. Only turn the steak once. The centre of the steak will feel soft if rare, slightly springy when medium and firm when well done.

3 Remove from the pan and leave to rest on a plate covered with foil for at least five minutes before thinly slicing. Pour any cooking juices that are released back over the steak slices.

4 Meanwhile, place a saucepan over a medium heat. Add two tablespoons of olive oil and the garlic cloves and rosemary. Cook for 30-60 seconds till just fragrant and the garlic no longer smells raw. Be careful not to burn it.

5 Drain one tin of beans but keep half the cooking liquid that is in the other tin. Tip both tins and the reserved liquid into the pan and stir well to combine. Simmer for five minutes till the water thickens and the beans are heated through. Season well with salt and pepper. Remove the stalks of rosemary and blitz it all till creamy and smooth. Set aside.

6 Cook the green beans or broccoli in salted water then drain. Serve with the thinly sliced steak and butterbean mash.