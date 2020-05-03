Spring greens minestrone with barley soup

Lilly Higgins

Sun, May 3, 2020, 05:55

First published: Sun, May 3, 2020, 05:55

   
  • Serves: 6
  • Cooking Time: 30 mins
  • Course: Main Course
  • Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients

  • Olive oil
  • 2 onions, finely chopped
  • 2 sticks of celery, finely diced
  • 1 clove garlic, crushed
  • 1 Parmesan rind, optional
  • 200g pearl barley
  • 2 litres stock
  • 80g frozen peas
  • 300g baby spinach or kale, cabbage, broccoli 
  • 200g seasonal greens such as nettle tops or dandelion leaves, washed and finely chopped

Method

1 Finely chop the onion and celery. Saute them in a large, lidded pan over a medium heat with a tablespoon of olive oil. 

2 After five minutes add the garlic and stir for a minute or two to cook it. Be careful it doesn’t burn. Pour in the stock and add the barley. Add the Parmesan rind if you have it.

3 Stir well to combine then bring to the boil. Lower the heat and half cover the pan with the lid. Simmer for 20-30 minutes, until the barley is just done. Add the shredded greens and simmer for a further five to 10 minutes until all of the vegetables are cooked. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Remove the Parmesan rind.

4 You can blitz a cup or two of the soup and stir it back through the rest for a creamier, smoother texture, or serve it chunky as is. Scatter with freshly grated Parmesan, a drizzle of olive oil and a twist of black pepper.