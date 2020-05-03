Spring greens minestrone with barley soup
- Serves: 6
- Cooking Time: 30 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: Irish
Ingredients
- Olive oil
- 2 onions, finely chopped
- 2 sticks of celery, finely diced
- 1 clove garlic, crushed
- 1 Parmesan rind, optional
- 200g pearl barley
- 2 litres stock
- 80g frozen peas
- 300g baby spinach or kale, cabbage, broccoli
- 200g seasonal greens such as nettle tops or dandelion leaves, washed and finely chopped
Method
1 Finely chop the onion and celery. Saute them in a large, lidded pan over a medium heat with a tablespoon of olive oil.
2 After five minutes add the garlic and stir for a minute or two to cook it. Be careful it doesn’t burn. Pour in the stock and add the barley. Add the Parmesan rind if you have it.
3 Stir well to combine then bring to the boil. Lower the heat and half cover the pan with the lid. Simmer for 20-30 minutes, until the barley is just done. Add the shredded greens and simmer for a further five to 10 minutes until all of the vegetables are cooked. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Remove the Parmesan rind.
4 You can blitz a cup or two of the soup and stir it back through the rest for a creamier, smoother texture, or serve it chunky as is. Scatter with freshly grated Parmesan, a drizzle of olive oil and a twist of black pepper.