Spring greens minestrone with barley soup

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients Olive oil

2 onions, finely chopped

2 sticks of celery, finely diced

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 Parmesan rind, optional

200g pearl barley

2 litres stock

80g frozen peas

300g baby spinach or kale, cabbage, broccoli

200g seasonal greens such as nettle tops or dandelion leaves, washed and finely chopped

Method

1 Finely chop the onion and celery. Saute them in a large, lidded pan over a medium heat with a tablespoon of olive oil.

2 After five minutes add the garlic and stir for a minute or two to cook it. Be careful it doesn’t burn. Pour in the stock and add the barley. Add the Parmesan rind if you have it.

3 Stir well to combine then bring to the boil. Lower the heat and half cover the pan with the lid. Simmer for 20-30 minutes, until the barley is just done. Add the shredded greens and simmer for a further five to 10 minutes until all of the vegetables are cooked. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Remove the Parmesan rind.

4 You can blitz a cup or two of the soup and stir it back through the rest for a creamier, smoother texture, or serve it chunky as is. Scatter with freshly grated Parmesan, a drizzle of olive oil and a twist of black pepper.