Spirulina Shake
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 10 mins
- Course: Starter
- Cuisine: Vegan
Ingredients
- 1 large banana
- 1 medium sized apple
- 150ml good quality orange juice
- 200g spinach
- 1tsp spirulina, heaped
Method
Spirulina is not really a seaweed, it is a type of algae that grows in freshwater environments like lakes, rivers, and ponds.
It is full of protein though and other good stuff such as iron, amino acids, and antioxidants like beta-carotene. Get it into ya, Cynthia.
Chop your banana and apple into bite sized chunks and put into a blender.
Add the spinach, orange juice and spirulina and blitz to a very smooth consistency.
A nutritious and virtuous green smoothie with just a few ingredients - the perfect plant-based breakfast and snack.