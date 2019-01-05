Spirulina Shake

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 10 mins

Course: Starter

Cuisine: Vegan

Ingredients 1 large banana

1 medium sized apple

150ml good quality orange juice

200g spinach

1tsp spirulina, heaped

Method

Spirulina is not really a seaweed, it is a type of algae that grows in freshwater environments like lakes, rivers, and ponds.

It is full of protein though and other good stuff such as iron, amino acids, and antioxidants like beta-carotene. Get it into ya, Cynthia.

Chop your banana and apple into bite sized chunks and put into a blender.

Add the spinach, orange juice and spirulina and blitz to a very smooth consistency.

A nutritious and virtuous green smoothie with just a few ingredients - the perfect plant-based breakfast and snack.