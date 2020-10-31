Spicebag slaw

Paul Flynn

Sat, Oct 31, 2020, 05:55

First published: Sat, Oct 31, 2020, 05:55

   
  • Serves: 10
  • Cooking Time: 30 mins
  • Course: Side Dish
  • Cuisine: Asian

Ingredients

  • 1 large head of celeriac, peeled and grated.
  • 2 carrots, peeled and grated.
  • 1 red onion, peeled and very thinly sliced.
  • 50g raisins, soaked in boiling water
  • 400mls creme fraiche
  • 1 tsp spicebag spice
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 1 tbsp honey
  • Salt and pepper

Method

1. Put the vegetables into a bowl.

2. Drain the raisins and add them and all the remaining ingredients to the vegetables.

3. Check for seasoning, mix well, then chill until needed.