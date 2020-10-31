Spicebag slaw
- Serves: 10
- Cooking Time: 30 mins
- Course: Side Dish
- Cuisine: Asian
Ingredients
- 1 large head of celeriac, peeled and grated.
- 2 carrots, peeled and grated.
- 1 red onion, peeled and very thinly sliced.
- 50g raisins, soaked in boiling water
- 400mls creme fraiche
- 1 tsp spicebag spice
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 1 tbsp honey
- Salt and pepper
Method
1. Put the vegetables into a bowl.
2. Drain the raisins and add them and all the remaining ingredients to the vegetables.
3. Check for seasoning, mix well, then chill until needed.