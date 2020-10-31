Spicebag slaw

Serves: 10

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: Asian

Ingredients 1 large head of celeriac, peeled and grated.

2 carrots, peeled and grated.

1 red onion, peeled and very thinly sliced.

50g raisins, soaked in boiling water

400mls creme fraiche

1 tsp spicebag spice

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tbsp honey

Salt and pepper

Method

1. Put the vegetables into a bowl.

2. Drain the raisins and add them and all the remaining ingredients to the vegetables.

3. Check for seasoning, mix well, then chill until needed.