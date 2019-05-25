Spatchcock sriracha chicken

Makes: 1

Cooking Time: 45 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Asian

Ingredients 1 whole chicken, spatchcocked (a good butcher will do this for you)

200ml sriracha hot sauce

Salt and pepper

3 fresh lemongrass stalks, smashed

2 limes, halved

2 oranges, halved

40ml of olive oil

Method

1. Give your spatchcock chicken a good coating of the sriracha, season and leave to marinate for up to two days, refrigerated.

2. Preheat an oven to 180 degrees Celsius.

3. Put the chicken in an oven tray lined with parchment with with all the citrus, lemongrass and oil.

4. Roast for 45 minutes, or until the chicken is brown all over and the juices run clear.

5. Remove from oven and let rest for 10 minutes before carving.