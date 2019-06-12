Smoked chicken ramen

Serves: 2

Cooking Time: 15 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Japanese

Ingredients 1 litre good quality chicken stock

3 thick slices ginger

4 lime leaves

3 star anise

1 sachet of miso soup with sea vegetables, or similar

1 smoked chicken breast, or cooked chicken breast

1 egg

4 spring onions

Quarter of a head of broccoli, broken into florets (or use asparagus, or a mixture of both)

200g noodles

One eighth of a whole red cabbage, finely shredded

2 tbsp coriander leaves

Method

1. Pour the stock into a large pan and bring to a simmer with the ginger, star anise and lime leaves. Add the sachet of miso and stir. Leave to simmer on low.

2. Cook the noodles according to packet instructions: usually simmer for 3-4 minutes. I place the broccoli in a steamer over the noodles so it cooks at the same time.

3. Boil the egg for four minutes then set aside in cold water. Peel and cut in half horizontally.

4. Place the whole spring onions on a large dry frying pan and dry fry till smoky and charred.

5. Cut the chicken breast into thick slices. Place the chicken on the pan while the spring onion cooks, to warm through. Keep warm.

6. Finely slice the red cabbage. Set aside.

7. When it’s time to assemble the dish, make a nest of noodles in each bowl. Add the sliced chicken breast, broccoli, red cabbage and coriander. Ladle over the hot broth, top each serving with half an egg and serve right away.