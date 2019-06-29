Smashed peas and whipped goat cheese on toast
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 5 mins
- Course: Starter
- Cuisine: Vegetarian
Ingredients
- 200g goat’s cheese (at room temperature)
- 2tbsp fresh lemon juice
- Fine sea salt
- Freshly cracked black pepper
- 50ml extra-virgin olive oil (plus more for drizzling)
- 200g peas, fresh or frozen
- 1 small clove garlic
- 1 small bunch mint or dill leaves, chopped
- 1 baguette
Method
1 Blend the goat’s cheese and lemon juice together until smooth and season to taste with salt and pepper.
2 Gently warm the olive oil in a saucepan set over a medium heat. Add the peas and garlic and as they soften, mash them against the side of saucepan with a fork, pressing them into the oil, while keeping them fairly chunky. Season with salt and pepper and stir in the herbs. Set aside and leave to cool.
3 Cut the baguette in half lengthways and in half again across the centre to make four slices. Drizzle the bread with oil and toast lightly under a hot grill.
4 To assemble, spread a generous amount of goat cheese on to each toast. Top with the smashed peas, drizzle with a little olive oil and serve immediately.