Smashed peas and whipped goat cheese on toast.

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 5 mins

Course: Starter

Cuisine: Vegetarian

Ingredients 200g goat’s cheese (at room temperature)

2tbsp fresh lemon juice

Fine sea salt

Freshly cracked black pepper

50ml extra-virgin olive oil (plus more for drizzling)

200g peas, fresh or frozen

1 small clove garlic

1 small bunch mint or dill leaves, chopped

1 baguette

Method

1 Blend the goat’s cheese and lemon juice together until smooth and season to taste with salt and pepper.

2 Gently warm the olive oil in a saucepan set over a medium heat. Add the peas and garlic and as they soften, mash them against the side of saucepan with a fork, pressing them into the oil, while keeping them fairly chunky. Season with salt and pepper and stir in the herbs. Set aside and leave to cool.

3 Cut the baguette in half lengthways and in half again across the centre to make four slices. Drizzle the bread with oil and toast lightly under a hot grill.

4 To assemble, spread a generous amount of goat cheese on to each toast. Top with the smashed peas, drizzle with a little olive oil and serve immediately.