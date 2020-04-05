Simple shakshuka
- Serves: 6
- Cooking Time: 30 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: Middle Eastern
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 3 onions, halved and sliced
- 2 tsp cumin, ground
- 1 tsp coriander, ground
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 2 red peppers, deseeded and cut into strips
- 2 yellow peppers, deseeded and cut into strips
- 1 tsp dark brown sugar
- 2 x 400g tins chopped tomatoes
- 200g baby spinach leaves, washed
- 4 tbsp chopped parsley or coriander
- Salt and pepper
- 6 eggs
- To serve: Fresh crusty bread
Method
1 Heat the olive oil in a large heavy based pan over a medium heat. Add the onions and cook until they begin to soften. Add the ground spices and stir to coat evenly. Cook for a minute or so to toast the spices before adding the sliced peppers. Cook for eight minutes until the peppers begin to soften and the spices are fragrant.
2 Add the brown sugar and tomatoes. Simmer for 20-30 minutes until well reduced and thickened. Taste for seasoning and add a generous amount of pepper and some salt.
3 Meanwhile fry or poach the eggs depending on which method you prefer.
4 Remove the stew from the heat, stir in the spinach leaves, using the residual warmth to wilt them.
5 Ladle the stew into bowls, top with an egg and lots of fresh parsley before serving with crusty white bread.