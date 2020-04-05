Simple shakshuka

Lilly Higgins

Sun, Apr 5, 2020, 05:55

First published: Sun, Apr 5, 2020, 05:55

   
  • Serves: 6
  • Cooking Time: 30 mins
  • Course: Main Course
  • Cuisine: Middle Eastern

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 3 onions, halved and sliced
  • 2 tsp cumin, ground
  • 1 tsp coriander, ground
  • 1 tsp smoked paprika
  • 2 red peppers, deseeded and cut into strips
  • 2 yellow peppers, deseeded and cut into strips
  • 1 tsp dark brown sugar
  • 2 x 400g tins chopped tomatoes
  • 200g baby spinach leaves, washed
  • 4 tbsp chopped parsley or coriander
  • Salt and pepper
  • 6 eggs
  • To serve: Fresh crusty bread
Method

1 Heat the olive oil in a large heavy based pan over a medium heat. Add the onions and cook until they begin to soften. Add the ground spices and stir to coat evenly. Cook for a minute or so to toast the spices before adding the sliced peppers. Cook for eight minutes until the peppers begin to soften and the spices are fragrant.

2 Add the brown sugar and tomatoes. Simmer for 20-30 minutes until well reduced and thickened. Taste for seasoning and add a generous amount of pepper and some salt. 

3 Meanwhile fry or poach the eggs depending on which method you prefer.

4 Remove the stew from the heat, stir in the spinach leaves, using the residual warmth to wilt them.

5 Ladle the stew into bowls, top with an egg and lots of fresh parsley before serving with crusty white bread.