Simple shakshuka

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Middle Eastern

Ingredients 2 tbsp olive oil

3 onions, halved and sliced

2 tsp cumin, ground

1 tsp coriander, ground

1 tsp smoked paprika

2 red peppers, deseeded and cut into strips

2 yellow peppers, deseeded and cut into strips

1 tsp dark brown sugar

2 x 400g tins chopped tomatoes

200g baby spinach leaves, washed

4 tbsp chopped parsley or coriander

Salt and pepper

6 eggs

To serve: Fresh crusty bread



Method

1 Heat the olive oil in a large heavy based pan over a medium heat. Add the onions and cook until they begin to soften. Add the ground spices and stir to coat evenly. Cook for a minute or so to toast the spices before adding the sliced peppers. Cook for eight minutes until the peppers begin to soften and the spices are fragrant.

2 Add the brown sugar and tomatoes. Simmer for 20-30 minutes until well reduced and thickened. Taste for seasoning and add a generous amount of pepper and some salt.

3 Meanwhile fry or poach the eggs depending on which method you prefer.

4 Remove the stew from the heat, stir in the spinach leaves, using the residual warmth to wilt them.

5 Ladle the stew into bowls, top with an egg and lots of fresh parsley before serving with crusty white bread.