Shrimp Creole
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 30 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: American
Ingredients
- 3tbs butter
- 1 green pepper, diced
- 2 onions, diced
- 2 sticks celery, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 tin chopped tomatoes or 400g chopped fresh tomatoes
- 2tbs tomato puree
- 1 bay leaf
- 600g fresh or frozen prawns
- 500ml vegetable stock
- 4 basil leaves, finely sliced
- 1tsp thyme
- 1tsp salt
- 1tsp black pepper
- ½tsp cayenne pepper
- 1tbs lemon juice
- TO SERVE
- steamed rice and wedges of lemon
Method
1 Melt the butter in a large saucepan over a medium heat. Add the pepper, onion and celery, and saute until soft. Add the crushed garlic and bay leaf along with the tinned tomatoes and puree. Simmer for 20 minutes.
2 Add the prawns and cook for a further 10 minutes.
3 Add the stock, lemon juice, herbs and spices. Simmer for 20 minutes until reduced and thickened. Serve with rice and lemon wedges.