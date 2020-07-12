Shrimp Creole

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: American

Ingredients 3tbs butter

1 green pepper, diced

2 onions, diced

2 sticks celery, diced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tin chopped tomatoes or 400g chopped fresh tomatoes

2tbs tomato puree

1 bay leaf

600g fresh or frozen prawns

500ml vegetable stock

4 basil leaves, finely sliced

1tsp thyme

1tsp salt

1tsp black pepper

½tsp cayenne pepper

1tbs lemon juice

TO SERVE

steamed rice and wedges of lemon

Method

1 Melt the butter in a large saucepan over a medium heat. Add the pepper, onion and celery, and saute until soft. Add the crushed garlic and bay leaf along with the tinned tomatoes and puree. Simmer for 20 minutes.

2 Add the prawns and cook for a further 10 minutes.

3 Add the stock, lemon juice, herbs and spices. Simmer for 20 minutes until reduced and thickened. Serve with rice and lemon wedges.