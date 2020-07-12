Shrimp Creole

Lilly Higgins

Sun, Jul 12, 2020, 05:55

  • Serves: 4
  • Cooking Time: 30 mins
  • Course: Main Course
  • Cuisine: American

Ingredients

  • 3tbs butter
  • 1 green pepper, diced
  • 2 onions, diced
  • 2 sticks celery, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 1 tin chopped tomatoes or 400g chopped fresh tomatoes
  • 2tbs tomato puree
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 600g fresh or frozen prawns 
  • 500ml vegetable stock
  • 4 basil leaves, finely sliced
  • 1tsp thyme
  • 1tsp salt
  • 1tsp black pepper
  • ½tsp cayenne pepper
  • 1tbs lemon juice
  • TO SERVE
  • steamed rice and wedges of lemon

Method

1 Melt the butter in a large saucepan over a medium heat. Add the pepper, onion and celery, and saute until soft. Add the crushed garlic and bay leaf along with the tinned tomatoes and puree. Simmer for 20 minutes.

2 Add the prawns and cook for a further 10 minutes.

3 Add the stock, lemon juice, herbs and spices. Simmer for 20 minutes until reduced and thickened. Serve with rice and lemon wedges.