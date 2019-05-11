Sham’s Malay-style fish curry

Serves: 2

Cooking Time: 12 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Asian

Ingredients 500g monkfish

Thumb sized piece of ginger

Thumb sized piece of galangal

Thumb sized piece of fresh turmeric

2 cloves of garlic

2 sticks of lemongrass

4 red chillies

A good glug of olive oil

2 shallots

1 sprig of curry leaves

1tsp cumin seed

Juice of 1 lime

4 tbsp tamarind juice

Pinch of sugar

500ml coconut milk

1 tbsp fish sauce

Salt and pepper

Chopped fresh coriander, or quick pickled onions, to garnish

Method

1. Cut the monkfish into large chunks. Finely chop the ginger, galangal, turmeric, garlic, lemongrass and chilli, or alternatively grind them to a paste with a pestle and mortar.

2. Heat up the oil in a heavy bottomed pan. Fry the shallots, cumin seeds and curry leaves for two minutes, before adding the spice paste and sweat it all together for two minutes more.

3. Add the monkfish to the pan, followed by the lime and tamarind juices and a pinch of sugar. Pour in the coconut milk and bring to the boil. Season with the fish sauce, salt and pepper. Let it simmer for a few minutes until the monkfish is cooked through.

4. Spoon into warmed bowls and garnish with chopped fresh coriander to serve.