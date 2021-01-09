Seeded soda bread

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 25 mins

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 150g wholemeal flour

150g plain flour

1tsp fine sea salt

½tsp bicarbonate of soda

100g mixed seeds

1tbs rosemary, finely chopped

230ml buttermilk

Method

1 Preheat the oven to 200 degrees Celsius, or equicvlent. Grease a 1.5lb loaf tin with a little flavourless oil or softened butter and dust the inside with a little flour, then tap out the excess.

2 Put the wholemeal flour, plain flour, salt and bicarbonate of soda in a large bowl, and mix well together.

3 Add most of the mixed seeds, keeping a tablespoon or so reserved to sprinkle on top later.

4 Add the rosemary and the buttermilk and mix well with a large wooden or metal spoon until all of the ingredients are completely combined.

5 Scrape the bread mix into the prepared tin and spread the top with a palette knife or the back of a spoon. Sprinkle the reserved seeds on the top and bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes.

6 Remove the loaf from the oven and leave to cool for five minutes in the tin before turning out on to a wire rack to cool.