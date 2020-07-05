Satay noodle salad

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 15 mins

Course: Salads

Cuisine: Asian

Ingredients 3 tbsp smooth peanut butter

2 tbsp soy sauce

3 tbsp lime juice

½ tsp brown sugar

2 tsp freshly grated ginger

1 clove garlic

2 tbsp chopped fresh coriander

300g egg noodles

1 carrot, peeled and roughly grated

½ red pepper, finely diced

2 tbsp nigella seeds or toasted sesame seeds



Method

1 Cook the noodles according to packet instructions. Drain and rinse with cold water. Set aside. Blitz the peanut butter, soy sauce, lime juice, sugar, coriander, garlic and ginger with two to three tablespoons of cold water until smooth and creamy.

2 Fold the grated vegetables through the noodles along with the dressing and mix until all of the noodles are coated. Serve sprinkled with nigella seeds, or sesame seeds, and some extra coriander.