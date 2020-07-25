Salmon brioche rolls

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Course: Salads

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 150g salmon fillet

75g smoked salmon, finely chopped

3tbsp crème fraiche

1tsp creamed horseradish

1tbsp chopped chives

1tbsp chopped dill

A squeeze of lemon

Salt and pepper

6 brioche rolls

Method

1 Take a small to medium sized pot and fill it two-thirds full with water. Add some salt and bring to a simmer, then lower the salmon into the water.

2 Poach for no more than one minute before removing from the heat and allowing to cool in the water.

3 Remove the salmon, then pick out any skin and bones. Flake the salmon into a bowl, then add the smoked salmon, crème fraiche, horseradish, chives, dill, lemon and seasoning. Fold everything together gently. Divide into the brioche rolls and away you go.