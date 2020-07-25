Salmon brioche rolls

Paul Flynn

Salmon brioche rolls. Photograph: Harry Weir Photography

Salmon brioche rolls. Photograph: Harry Weir Photography

Sat, Jul 25, 2020, 06:00

First published: Sat, Jul 25, 2020, 06:00

   
  • Serves: 6
  • Cooking Time: 20 mins
  • Course: Salads
  • Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients

  • 150g salmon fillet
  • 75g smoked salmon, finely chopped
  • 3tbsp crème fraiche
  • 1tsp creamed horseradish
  • 1tbsp chopped chives
  • 1tbsp chopped dill
  • A squeeze of lemon
  • Salt and pepper
  • 6 brioche rolls

Method

1 Take a small to medium sized pot and fill it two-thirds full with water. Add some salt and bring to a simmer, then lower the salmon into the water.

2 Poach for no more than one minute before removing from the heat and allowing to cool in the water.

3 Remove the salmon, then pick out any skin and bones. Flake the salmon into a bowl, then add the smoked salmon, crème fraiche, horseradish, chives, dill, lemon and seasoning. Fold everything together gently. Divide into the brioche rolls and away you go.