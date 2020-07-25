Salmon brioche rolls
Salmon brioche rolls. Photograph: Harry Weir Photography
- Serves: 6
- Cooking Time: 20 mins
- Course: Salads
- Cuisine: Irish
Ingredients
- 150g salmon fillet
- 75g smoked salmon, finely chopped
- 3tbsp crème fraiche
- 1tsp creamed horseradish
- 1tbsp chopped chives
- 1tbsp chopped dill
- A squeeze of lemon
- Salt and pepper
- 6 brioche rolls
Method
1 Take a small to medium sized pot and fill it two-thirds full with water. Add some salt and bring to a simmer, then lower the salmon into the water.
2 Poach for no more than one minute before removing from the heat and allowing to cool in the water.
3 Remove the salmon, then pick out any skin and bones. Flake the salmon into a bowl, then add the smoked salmon, crème fraiche, horseradish, chives, dill, lemon and seasoning. Fold everything together gently. Divide into the brioche rolls and away you go.