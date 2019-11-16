Saffron chickpeas with sultanas and orange
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 10 mins
- Course: Side Dish
- Cuisine: Spanish
Ingredients
- 1 tin of chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- Juice of one orange
- Zest of ½ an orange
- 1 heaped tbsp of sultanas
- 1 tsp honey
- 1 clove garlic, crushed
- A small pinch of saffron
- A hint of dried chilli
- Salt and pepper
- 150ml light olive oil
Method
1. Soak the sultanas in boiling water. Give them time to plump up. Drain and set aside.
2. Warm the orange juice and zest and add the saffron to it.
3. Allow to infuse for five minutes.
4. Add the garlic, honey, chickpeas, sultanas, chilli flakes and olive oil. Season and reserve. This is delicious served warm.