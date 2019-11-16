Saffron chickpeas with sultanas and orange

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 10 mins

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: Spanish

Ingredients 1 tin of chickpeas, drained and rinsed

Juice of one orange

Zest of ½ an orange

1 heaped tbsp of sultanas

1 tsp honey

1 clove garlic, crushed

A small pinch of saffron

A hint of dried chilli

Salt and pepper

150ml light olive oil

Method

1. Soak the sultanas in boiling water. Give them time to plump up. Drain and set aside.

2. Warm the orange juice and zest and add the saffron to it.

3. Allow to infuse for five minutes.

4. Add the garlic, honey, chickpeas, sultanas, chilli flakes and olive oil. Season and reserve. This is delicious served warm.