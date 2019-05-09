S’Mores biscuit melts

Makes: 6

Cooking Time: 5 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: American

Ingredients 1 packet marshmallows

200g jar of Nutella

12 biscuits

12 wooden barbecue skewers, or sprigs of rosemary

Method

1. Soak the skewers or the rosemary springs in water and thread the marshmallows on to them.

2. Spread one side of each biscuit with a little Nutella.

3. Grill the marshmallows until they get really gooey and then sandwich between the cookies. This is the simplest camp fire dessert, but always a firm favourite.