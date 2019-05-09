S’Mores biscuit melts
- Makes: 6
- Cooking Time: 5 mins
- Course: Dessert
- Cuisine: American
Ingredients
- 1 packet marshmallows
- 200g jar of Nutella
- 12 biscuits
- 12 wooden barbecue skewers, or sprigs of rosemary
Method
1. Soak the skewers or the rosemary springs in water and thread the marshmallows on to them.
2. Spread one side of each biscuit with a little Nutella.
3. Grill the marshmallows until they get really gooey and then sandwich between the cookies. This is the simplest camp fire dessert, but always a firm favourite.