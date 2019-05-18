Russian salad

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 10 mins

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 8 medium Rooster potatoes, peeled and quartered

40g peas, fresh or frozen, blanched

2 carrots peeled, cut into small cubes

2 sticks celery, cut into small cubes

3 gherkins, cut into small cubes

3 scallions, chopped

4 hard boiled eggs, chopped

300g mayonnaise

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

Salt and ground white pepper

Handful of fresh dill, chopped

Method

1. Boil the potatoes in a large saucepan until cooked but still firm, this should take about 10 minutes. Drain and allow to cool completely.

2. Add all the other prepared vegetables to a large mixing bowl with the hard boiled eggs.

3. Once they are cool, cut the potatoes into thumb size chunks and put in the mixing bowl also.

4. Now add the mayo, mustard and vinegar and mix together. Season with a generous pinch of white pepper and sea salt and garnish with the dill.