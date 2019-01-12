Roasted pumpkin, white miso and caraway
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 40 mins
- Course: Side Dish
- Cuisine: Fusion
Ingredients
- 1 small Hokkaido pumpkin or quarter of a Crown Prince pumpkin.
- Marinade
- 50g white miso
- 30g tamari
- 20ml cider vinegar
- 20ml olive oil
- 10g roasted caraway seeds
- Salt and pepper to taste
Method
1. Preheat an oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Line a large roasting dish with parchment.
2. Open the pumpkin and remove all the seeds. There is no need to peel if you are using a Hokkaido pumpkin, best to peel if you have chosen a Crown Prince. Slice your pumpkin in little half moon shapes and place it in a large stainless steel bowl.
3. Whisk all the marinade ingredients together and pour over the pumpkin slices, toss them together well. Pour into the roasting dish and pop it into the preheated oven for 25 - 30 minutes or until soft.