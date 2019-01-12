Roasted pumpkin, white miso and caraway

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 40 mins

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 1 small Hokkaido pumpkin or quarter of a Crown Prince pumpkin.

Marinade

50g white miso

30g tamari

20ml cider vinegar

20ml olive oil

10g roasted caraway seeds

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

1. Preheat an oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Line a large roasting dish with parchment.

2. Open the pumpkin and remove all the seeds. There is no need to peel if you are using a Hokkaido pumpkin, best to peel if you have chosen a Crown Prince. Slice your pumpkin in little half moon shapes and place it in a large stainless steel bowl.

3. Whisk all the marinade ingredients together and pour over the pumpkin slices, toss them together well. Pour into the roasting dish and pop it into the preheated oven for 25 - 30 minutes or until soft.