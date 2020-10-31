Roast pork shoulder, hoisin sauce
Roast pork shoulder hoisin sauce
- Serves: 10
- Cooking Time: 300 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: Asian
Ingredients
- 100g coarse salt
- 100g golden brown sugar
- 100ml soy sauce
- 4 cloves of garlic, peeled and crushed
- 4 kg of boneless pork shoulder
- 400ml water
- 300ml hoisin sauce
- 2 heads of butterhead lettuce, trimmed, rinsed and patted dry
- Bunch of coriander
Method
1 Put the salt, sugar, soy and garlic into a food processor and pulse for 30 seconds .
2 Put half the mixture on to a tray, then sit the pork on top .
3 Rub the remaining mixture over the rest or the pork, wrap and marinade overnight in the fridge.
4 Set the oven to 140 degrees. Rub the marinade off the pork, and transfer the meat on to a roasting tray along with 400ml of water.
5 Cook for four hours until it forms a dark crust and is completely tender.
6 Mix any leftover cooking juices into the hoisin sauce.
7 Serve on a platter, with the lettuce, slaw, cucumber pickle and coriander. The pork will simply pull apart. Use the lettuce to wrap the pork and the accompaniments.