Roast pork shoulder, hoisin sauce

Paul Flynn

Sat, Oct 31, 2020, 05:55

  • Serves: 10
  • Cooking Time: 300 mins
  • Course: Main Course
  • Cuisine: Asian

Ingredients

  • 100g coarse salt
  • 100g golden brown sugar
  • 100ml soy sauce
  • 4 cloves of garlic, peeled and crushed
  • 4 kg of boneless pork shoulder
  • 400ml water
  • 300ml hoisin sauce
  • 2 heads of butterhead lettuce, trimmed, rinsed and patted dry
  • Bunch of coriander

Method

1 Put the salt, sugar, soy and garlic into a food processor and pulse for 30 seconds .

2 Put half the mixture on to a tray, then sit the pork on top .

3 Rub the remaining mixture over the rest or the pork, wrap and marinade overnight in the fridge.

4 Set the oven to 140 degrees. Rub the marinade off the pork, and transfer the meat on to a roasting tray along with 400ml of water.

5 Cook for four hours until it forms a dark crust and is completely tender.

6 Mix any leftover cooking juices into the hoisin sauce.

7 Serve on a platter, with the lettuce, slaw, cucumber pickle and coriander.  The pork will simply pull apart. Use the lettuce to wrap the pork and the accompaniments.