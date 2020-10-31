Roast pork shoulder, hoisin sauce

Serves: 10

Cooking Time: 300 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Asian

Ingredients 100g coarse salt

100g golden brown sugar

100ml soy sauce

4 cloves of garlic, peeled and crushed

4 kg of boneless pork shoulder

400ml water

300ml hoisin sauce

2 heads of butterhead lettuce, trimmed, rinsed and patted dry

Bunch of coriander

Method

1 Put the salt, sugar, soy and garlic into a food processor and pulse for 30 seconds .

2 Put half the mixture on to a tray, then sit the pork on top .

3 Rub the remaining mixture over the rest or the pork, wrap and marinade overnight in the fridge.

4 Set the oven to 140 degrees. Rub the marinade off the pork, and transfer the meat on to a roasting tray along with 400ml of water.

5 Cook for four hours until it forms a dark crust and is completely tender.

6 Mix any leftover cooking juices into the hoisin sauce.

7 Serve on a platter, with the lettuce, slaw, cucumber pickle and coriander. The pork will simply pull apart. Use the lettuce to wrap the pork and the accompaniments.