Rigatoni with smokey pea cream and white pudding

Paul Flynn

Sat, Jun 27, 2020, 05:55

First published: Sat, Jun 27, 2020, 05:55

   
  • Serves: 6
  • Cooking Time: 40 mins
  • Course: Main Course
  • Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients

  • 80g butter
  • 1 onion, peeled and sliced
  • 1 clove of garlic, peeled and sliced
  • 2 rashers of smoked streaky bacon
  • 1 sprig of rosemary or thyme
  • 350g petit pois (defrosted)
  • Salt and white pepper
  • 150mls water
  • 500g of rigatoni (penne would be fine too)
  • 1 stick of white pudding (300g), sliced
  • A little oil
  • A sprinkling of Parmesan

Method

1 Sweat the onion, garlic, rashers and rosemary in the butter until the onions are soft and translucent, this will take 15 minutes or so.

2 Add the peas and the water and cook over a high heat for five minutes.

3 Remove the rashers and the rosemary from the pan. Season the peas, then blend till smooth.

4 Cook the pasta as per packet instructions.

5 Brush the pudding with a little oil then grill till crisp.

6 Fold the pea cream through the pasta, then season. Serve in warm bowls with the pudding on top along with the Parmesan, and a few extra herbs for prettiness, if you have them.