Rigatoni with smokey pea cream and white pudding
- Serves: 6
- Cooking Time: 40 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: Irish
Ingredients
- 80g butter
- 1 onion, peeled and sliced
- 1 clove of garlic, peeled and sliced
- 2 rashers of smoked streaky bacon
- 1 sprig of rosemary or thyme
- 350g petit pois (defrosted)
- Salt and white pepper
- 150mls water
- 500g of rigatoni (penne would be fine too)
- 1 stick of white pudding (300g), sliced
- A little oil
- A sprinkling of Parmesan
Method
1 Sweat the onion, garlic, rashers and rosemary in the butter until the onions are soft and translucent, this will take 15 minutes or so.
2 Add the peas and the water and cook over a high heat for five minutes.
3 Remove the rashers and the rosemary from the pan. Season the peas, then blend till smooth.
4 Cook the pasta as per packet instructions.
5 Brush the pudding with a little oil then grill till crisp.
6 Fold the pea cream through the pasta, then season. Serve in warm bowls with the pudding on top along with the Parmesan, and a few extra herbs for prettiness, if you have them.