Rigatoni with smokey pea cream and white pudding

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 40 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 80g butter

1 onion, peeled and sliced

1 clove of garlic, peeled and sliced

2 rashers of smoked streaky bacon

1 sprig of rosemary or thyme

350g petit pois (defrosted)

Salt and white pepper

150mls water

500g of rigatoni (penne would be fine too)

1 stick of white pudding (300g), sliced

A little oil

A sprinkling of Parmesan

Method

1 Sweat the onion, garlic, rashers and rosemary in the butter until the onions are soft and translucent, this will take 15 minutes or so.

2 Add the peas and the water and cook over a high heat for five minutes.

3 Remove the rashers and the rosemary from the pan. Season the peas, then blend till smooth.

4 Cook the pasta as per packet instructions.

5 Brush the pudding with a little oil then grill till crisp.

6 Fold the pea cream through the pasta, then season. Serve in warm bowls with the pudding on top along with the Parmesan, and a few extra herbs for prettiness, if you have them.