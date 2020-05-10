Quiche Lorraine

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 1 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: French

Ingredients For the pastry:

300g plain flour

160g butter

70ml ice cold water



For the quiche:

225g bacon lardons

250ml milk

120ml cream

3 eggs

120g grated Gruyère cheese (or Cheddar)

1 tsp black pepper

1 tbsp finely snipped chives



Method

1. First make the pastry. Place the flour and butter into the bowl of a food processor and pulse. Add the water and mix till a dough forms.

2. Flatten the pastry into a disc and roll out to fit a 30-centimetre tart tin. Lay the pastry into the tin, gently pressing it into the corners. Place a sheet of tin foil on top and press the foil into the corners too. I use this method to bake pastry blind, but you can use parchment paper and baking beans too. Leave the pastry to rest in the fridge for 15-30 minutes.

3. Bake the pastry shell at 180 degrees Celsius for 20 minutes then remove the foil and bake for a further 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and leave to cool.

4. Fry the bacon lardons over a high heat till golden and crispy. Set aside to cool.

5. Whisk the eggs, cream, milk, pepper and cheese together. Scatter the bacon over the base of the quiche then over the egg mix. Scatter with half the chives and bake for 30 minutes, until the egg is puffed up and almost set.

6. Scatter with the remaining chives. Eat warm or at room temperature with salads.