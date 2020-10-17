Puy lentil salad with buttered chicken

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 1 red onion

1tsp sugar

½ tsp salt

30ml boiling water

100ml apple cider vinegar

6 fennel seeds (optional)

2-4 chicken breasts

4tbs butter

Juice of 1 lemon

1tsp Dijon mustard

2 x 400g tins puy lentils

4tbs chopped flat leaf parsley

4 handfuls of salad leaves

Balsamic vinegar

Olive oil

Method

1 Cut the onion in half, then thinly slice into half moons. Place in a sieve over the sink and pour over some boiled water. This removes that raw onion sting. Leave to drain.

2 Meanwhile stir the sugar with the salt and boiling water in a jar until dissolved. Add the apple cider vinegar and fennel seeds. Place the lid on and shake. Add the onion slices to the jar and keep in the fridge until ready to use. Ideally make these a few hours before you plan on eating them.

3 Butterfly open each chicken breast and flatten until they are all the same thickness. Heat the butter in a pan until just melted. Add the chicken breasts and cook on each side over a medium heat for three to four minutes. Turn each one and squeeze the juice of half lemon over them.

4 Remove the chicken once cooked and leave to rest on a chopping board. Keep the buttery juices in the pan. Squeeze the remaining lemon juice into the pan and stir in the mustard. Add the lentils and warm through. Fold in the chopped parsley. Taste for seasoning and add salt as necessary.

5 Divide the salad leaves between four bowls. Drizzle with a little balsamic vinegar and oil. Spoon the lentils on top, followed by the sliced chicken breast. Top with pink pickled onions and serve right away.