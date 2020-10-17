Puy lentil salad with buttered chicken
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 20 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: Irish
Ingredients
- 1 red onion
- 1tsp sugar
- ½ tsp salt
- 30ml boiling water
- 100ml apple cider vinegar
- 6 fennel seeds (optional)
- 2-4 chicken breasts
- 4tbs butter
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 1tsp Dijon mustard
- 2 x 400g tins puy lentils
- 4tbs chopped flat leaf parsley
- 4 handfuls of salad leaves
- Balsamic vinegar
- Olive oil
Method
1 Cut the onion in half, then thinly slice into half moons. Place in a sieve over the sink and pour over some boiled water. This removes that raw onion sting. Leave to drain.
2 Meanwhile stir the sugar with the salt and boiling water in a jar until dissolved. Add the apple cider vinegar and fennel seeds. Place the lid on and shake. Add the onion slices to the jar and keep in the fridge until ready to use. Ideally make these a few hours before you plan on eating them.
3 Butterfly open each chicken breast and flatten until they are all the same thickness. Heat the butter in a pan until just melted. Add the chicken breasts and cook on each side over a medium heat for three to four minutes. Turn each one and squeeze the juice of half lemon over them.
4 Remove the chicken once cooked and leave to rest on a chopping board. Keep the buttery juices in the pan. Squeeze the remaining lemon juice into the pan and stir in the mustard. Add the lentils and warm through. Fold in the chopped parsley. Taste for seasoning and add salt as necessary.
5 Divide the salad leaves between four bowls. Drizzle with a little balsamic vinegar and oil. Spoon the lentils on top, followed by the sliced chicken breast. Top with pink pickled onions and serve right away.