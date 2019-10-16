Pumpkin chocolate chip loaf

Makes: 1

Cooking Time: 1 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 200g light brown sugar

4 eggs, separated

200g finely grated raw pumpkin

4 tbsp. milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

100g ground almonds

200g self raising flour

1 tsp ground cinnamon

2 tbsp dark chocolate chips

2 tbsp milk chocolate chips

Method

1. Preheat an oven to 170 degrees Celsius, or equivalent. Line a 20 x 10cm loaf tin with baking paper.

2. In a large bowl whisk the sugar and egg yolks together until pale and creamy, two to three minutes. Add the grated pumpkin, milk, vanilla, ground almonds, flour and cinnamon. Add both chocolate chips and gently mix until combined.

3. In a spotlessly clean bowl whisk the egg whites until they hold soft peaks. Add one tablespoon of this to the cake batter, before gently folding in the remainder.

4. Spoon into the loaf tin and gently smooth out the top. Bake for about one hour, or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. Leave to cool in the tin for 10 minutes before turning out onto a rack to cool completely. Slice once cool.