Prawns with noodles, carrot, coconut and chilli
Prawns with noodles, carrot, coconut and chilli
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 5 mins
- Course: Salads
- Cuisine: Thai/South-East Asian
Ingredients
- 10-12 prawns, shelled
- 4 nests rice noodles
- Small handful toasted coconut flakes
- 2 small carrots, peeled and cut into matchsticks
- Juice of 1 lime
- 1 red chilli, sliced
- Small bunch spring onions, thinly sliced
- 6 fresh radishes, thinly sliced
- Small bunch of coriander, chopped
- Salt
Method
1 Season the prawns and pan fry until pink.
2 Soak the noodles according to packet instructions and drain them.
3 Mix the noodles with the prawns, carrots, lime juice, spring onions and radishes, and top with the coconut, chilli and more coriander.
4 Put it all in a pretty bowl and bring to the table.