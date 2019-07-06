Prawns with noodles, carrot, coconut and chilli

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 5 mins

Course: Salads

Cuisine: Thai/South-East Asian

Ingredients 10-12 prawns, shelled

4 nests rice noodles

Small handful toasted coconut flakes

2 small carrots, peeled and cut into matchsticks

Juice of 1 lime

1 red chilli, sliced

Small bunch spring onions, thinly sliced

6 fresh radishes, thinly sliced

Small bunch of coriander, chopped

Salt

Method

1 Season the prawns and pan fry until pink.



2 Soak the noodles according to packet instructions and drain them.



3 Mix the noodles with the prawns, carrots, lime juice, spring onions and radishes, and top with the coconut, chilli and more coriander.



4 Put it all in a pretty bowl and bring to the table.