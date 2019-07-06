Prawns with noodles, carrot, coconut and chilli

Jess Murphy

Sat, Jul 6, 2019, 06:00

  • Serves: 4
  • Cooking Time: 5 mins
  • Course: Salads
  • Cuisine: Thai/South-East Asian

Ingredients

  • 10-12 prawns, shelled
  • 4 nests rice noodles
  • Small handful toasted coconut flakes
  • 2 small carrots, peeled and cut into matchsticks
  • Juice of 1 lime 
  • 1 red chilli, sliced
  • Small bunch spring onions, thinly sliced
  • 6 fresh radishes, thinly sliced
  • Small bunch of coriander, chopped 
  • Salt

Method

1 Season the prawns and pan fry until pink.

2 Soak the noodles according to packet instructions and drain them.

3 Mix the noodles with the prawns, carrots, lime juice, spring onions and radishes, and top with the coconut, chilli and more coriander.

4 Put it all in a pretty bowl and bring to the table.