Potted salmon

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 40 mins

Course: Starter

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 1 egg, plus 3 egg yolks

300 mls cream

200 mls milk

1 tbsp horseradish sauce.

100g smoked salmon, skin removed and finely diced.

Salt and pepper.



Method

1. Pre-heat an oven to 140 degrees Celsius, or equivalent. Whisk the eggs together in a bowl then add the cream and milk, horseradish and chopped salmon, then season with salt and pepper.

2. Ladle the mixture between the ramekins, making sure you stir while you ladle so that the salmon is evenly distributed.

3. Boil a kettle and place the ramekins in a baking tray.

4. Pour the boiling water around the ramekins so it reaches half-way up the sides.

5. Place in the oven for 20 -25 minutes, until the mixture is just set but with a little wobble in the centre.

6. Remove from the tray and allow them to cool before refrigerating.

7. Serve at room temperature, with pickled cucumber.