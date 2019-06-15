Potted crab

Jess Murphy

Sat, Jun 15, 2019, 03:00

First published: Sat, Jun 15, 2019, 03:00

   
  • Serves: 4
  • Cooking Time: 1 mins
  • Course: Starter
  • Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients

  • 250g cooked crab meat
  • 50g mayonnaise
  • 50g crème fraîche
  • 2 red chillies, finely chopped
  • 40g/1 large Granny Smith apple, finely chopped
  • 40g/2 sticks celery, finely chopped
  • 40g spring onion, finely chopped
  • 20g fresh dill
  • 20g fresh tarragon
  • 20g fresh coriander
  • 2 limes, zest and juice
  • Salt and white pepper
  • 100ml clarified butter, or ghee
  • Pink peppercorns to garnish

Method

1 Make sure to pick over the crab, twice if not three times, to find bits of stray shell. This is best done on a metal tray so you can hear and feel any little bits of crab shell on your fingertips.

2 Squeeze out any excess water and place the crab meat in a bowl.

3 Add the mayonnaise and crème fraîche with all your chopped prepared vegetables and herbs and mix together gently.

4 Place the mixture into either a large ramekin or four individual serving glasses.

5 To make the clarified butter, heat the butter in a pot over a low heat. Skim the frothy white milk solids off as they rise to the top, then pour the butter through a sieve lined with muslin or kitchen paper to catch any remaining solids; otherwise you can use ghee, from an Asian food store.

6 Pour the clarified butter over the top of the crab and sprinkle with the pink peppercorns.

7 Leave to set in the fridge for an hour or two.