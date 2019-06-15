Potted crab
Potted crab
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 1 mins
- Course: Starter
- Cuisine: Irish
Ingredients
- 250g cooked crab meat
- 50g mayonnaise
- 50g crème fraîche
- 2 red chillies, finely chopped
- 40g/1 large Granny Smith apple, finely chopped
- 40g/2 sticks celery, finely chopped
- 40g spring onion, finely chopped
- 20g fresh dill
- 20g fresh tarragon
- 20g fresh coriander
- 2 limes, zest and juice
- Salt and white pepper
- 100ml clarified butter, or ghee
- Pink peppercorns to garnish
Method
1 Make sure to pick over the crab, twice if not three times, to find bits of stray shell. This is best done on a metal tray so you can hear and feel any little bits of crab shell on your fingertips.
2 Squeeze out any excess water and place the crab meat in a bowl.
3 Add the mayonnaise and crème fraîche with all your chopped prepared vegetables and herbs and mix together gently.
4 Place the mixture into either a large ramekin or four individual serving glasses.
5 To make the clarified butter, heat the butter in a pot over a low heat. Skim the frothy white milk solids off as they rise to the top, then pour the butter through a sieve lined with muslin or kitchen paper to catch any remaining solids; otherwise you can use ghee, from an Asian food store.
6 Pour the clarified butter over the top of the crab and sprinkle with the pink peppercorns.
7 Leave to set in the fridge for an hour or two.