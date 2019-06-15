Potted crab

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 1 mins

Course: Starter

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 250g cooked crab meat

50g mayonnaise

50g crème fraîche

2 red chillies, finely chopped

40g/1 large Granny Smith apple, finely chopped

40g/2 sticks celery, finely chopped

40g spring onion, finely chopped

20g fresh dill

20g fresh tarragon

20g fresh coriander

2 limes, zest and juice

Salt and white pepper

100ml clarified butter, or ghee

Pink peppercorns to garnish

Method

1 Make sure to pick over the crab, twice if not three times, to find bits of stray shell. This is best done on a metal tray so you can hear and feel any little bits of crab shell on your fingertips.

2 Squeeze out any excess water and place the crab meat in a bowl.

3 Add the mayonnaise and crème fraîche with all your chopped prepared vegetables and herbs and mix together gently.

4 Place the mixture into either a large ramekin or four individual serving glasses.

5 To make the clarified butter, heat the butter in a pot over a low heat. Skim the frothy white milk solids off as they rise to the top, then pour the butter through a sieve lined with muslin or kitchen paper to catch any remaining solids; otherwise you can use ghee, from an Asian food store.

6 Pour the clarified butter over the top of the crab and sprinkle with the pink peppercorns.

7 Leave to set in the fridge for an hour or two.