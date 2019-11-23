Portuguese fish stew

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Portuguese

Ingredients 4 fillets white fish (hake, pollock or cod)

4 x rooster potatoes, in3cm cubes

½ yellow pepper

½ fennel bulb, finely chopped

1 onion, finely diced

2 large carrots, finely diced

1tsp. Fennel seeds, crushed

2tbsp. Olive oil

1 x 400g tin chopped tomatoes

500ml stock

100ml wine (red or white)

2tbsp fresh parsley

4tbsp flour

Sea salt

Method

1. Heat 2tbsp oil in a large heavy based pan. Saute the onion till soft.

2. Add the yellow pepper, fennel and carrot. Stir well and cook for a few minutes.

3. Add the crushed fennel seed and stir. Cook for a minute until fragrant before adding the wine. Leave the sauce simmer and the alcohol burn off before adding the stock and chopped tomatoes. Season to taste.

4. Add the cubed potatoes. Simmer gently until the potatoes are just about cooked. Lower the heat.

5. Heat 1tbsp oil in a wide frying pan. Dust the fish fillets in a little flour and fry for a minute or two on each side.

6. Stir the parsley gently into the fish stew then lay the lightly fried fish on top. Place the lid back on and leave it simmer for a further five minutes till the fish is cooked.

7. Ladle into bowls and top with pieces of flaked fish, fresh parsley and a wedge of lemon. Serve with crusty bread.