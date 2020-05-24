Pork Yaki Udon.

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Japanese

Ingredients 600g Udon noodles, cooked

400g pork mince

1tbsp finely minced ginger

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 handfuls of greens (shredded cabbage, spinach, broccoli, pak choi etc)

3tbsp soy sauce

1tbsp toasted sesame oil

Spring onions or toasted sesame seeds to garnish

Method

1 Heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a large frying pan over a high heat. Add the pork mince and spread it out over the base of the pan. Leave it to brown without moving it till it takes on some colour and is crisp at the edges.

2 Next add the garlic and ginger, move everything around the pan till the garlic smells aromatic. Add whatever vegetables you’re using. Fry for another few minutes. Pour in the soy sauce and sesame oil. Add the Udon noodles and toss it all together. Leave to cook for another few minutes till the noodles are heated through and it’s all mixed well together.

3 Divide among four bowls and top with finely sliced spring onion or toasted sesame seeds.