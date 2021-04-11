Pork chops with ’nduja and pineapple salsa

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 15 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Barbecue

Ingredients ½ a pineapple

1 red pepper

1 small red onion

2 tbsp fresh coriander, chopped

Juice of 1 lime

Pinch of salt or 1 tbsp brine from pickled jalapenos

4 thick pork chops

2 tbsp ’nduja or 1 tbsp harissa

2 tbsp olive oil

To serve: rice, salad or baked potatoes



Method

1 First make the salsa so you can leave the flavours to develop. Dice the pineapple and place in a bowl with the finely diced pepper and red onion. Add the coriander and lime juice then season with a pinch of salt or use the brine from a jar of pickled jalapeños for extra flavour.

2 Gently mix then cover and leave at room temperature until ready to serve. You can make this the day before too but just taste and adjust the seasoning as necessary.

3 Mix the ’nduja with the olive oil in a shallow bowl to loosen it into a more spreadable paste. Coat each pork chop in the spicy paste. This can be done and the chops left to marinate overnight in the fridge.

4 Grill or barbecue the pork chops for three to four minutes each side until cooked through. Slice the chops and drizzle any extra spicy juices from the grill pan over the meat. Serve with the pineapple salsa on top.