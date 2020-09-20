Pork chops with apple and blackberries

Lilly Higgins

Sun, Sep 20, 2020, 06:00

First published: Sun, Sep 20, 2020, 06:00

   
  • Serves: 4
  • Cooking Time: 30 mins
  • Course: Main Course
  • Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients

  • 2 apples, Bramley or eating apple
  • 1 tbsp sugar
  • 1 tsp wholegrain mustard
  • 1 tsp finely chopped thyme
  • 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar`
  • 1 handful blackberries
  • 4 pork chops
  • To serve: mashed potatoes

Method

1. Peel and dice the apple. Place in a pan with 2 tbsp water and the sugar. Simmer gently till the apple is soft then add the mustard, thyme, vinegar and blackberries.

2. Stir gently and simmer for a further five minutes. It should have a savoury yet fruity piquant taste. Set aside.

3. Brush the pork chops with a little oil and season with salt. Grill on a high heat for 3-4 minutes each side, depending on thickness, till cooked through.

Serve with the apple sauce and mashed potato