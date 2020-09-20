Pork chops with apple and blackberries

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 2 apples, Bramley or eating apple

1 tbsp sugar

1 tsp wholegrain mustard

1 tsp finely chopped thyme

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar`

1 handful blackberries

4 pork chops

To serve: mashed potatoes

Method

1. Peel and dice the apple. Place in a pan with 2 tbsp water and the sugar. Simmer gently till the apple is soft then add the mustard, thyme, vinegar and blackberries.

2. Stir gently and simmer for a further five minutes. It should have a savoury yet fruity piquant taste. Set aside.

3. Brush the pork chops with a little oil and season with salt. Grill on a high heat for 3-4 minutes each side, depending on thickness, till cooked through.

Serve with the apple sauce and mashed potato