Pork chops with apple and blackberries
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 30 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: Irish
Ingredients
- 2 apples, Bramley or eating apple
- 1 tbsp sugar
- 1 tsp wholegrain mustard
- 1 tsp finely chopped thyme
- 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar`
- 1 handful blackberries
- 4 pork chops
- To serve: mashed potatoes
Method
1. Peel and dice the apple. Place in a pan with 2 tbsp water and the sugar. Simmer gently till the apple is soft then add the mustard, thyme, vinegar and blackberries.
2. Stir gently and simmer for a further five minutes. It should have a savoury yet fruity piquant taste. Set aside.
3. Brush the pork chops with a little oil and season with salt. Grill on a high heat for 3-4 minutes each side, depending on thickness, till cooked through.
Serve with the apple sauce and mashed potato