Pork carnitas with pineapple and citrus

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 6 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 1kg pork shoulder – left whole

2 onions, finely sliced

1 bulb of garlic, peeled and chopped finely

3 red chillies, thinly sliced

Half a pineapple, peeled and diced

3 limes, juice and zest of

2 oranges, juice and zest of

1 stick of cinnamon, broken into 3-4 pieces

2 tsp salt

2 t sp ground cumin

200ml of cider (or two-thirds of a can of cola)

Splash of sherry vinegar at the end, just before serving

Method

The method for this is very simple, just put the pork in the slow cooker first and layer up with onions, garlic and pineapple, with the chilles and spices on top.

I use a slow cooker that has a high and low setting. You can either turn it to high for six hours, or use the the low setting and cook overnight

I have had great results leaving the lid off for the final hour, it tightens the sauce nicely.

Once it is cooked, take the meat out and shred it. Serve in taco shells or wrapped in flour or corn tortillas, with a dollop of guacamole and sour cream.