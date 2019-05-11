Polenta and garlic dusted plaice
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 8 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: Fusion
Ingredients
- 4 plaice fillets
- 250g polenta
- 1tsp garlic powder
- A pinch of salt and white pepper
- 100g butter
- Tomatoes and lemons, to serve
Method
1. Mix the polenta with the garlic powder and season with salt and pepper. Roll the plaice fillets in the polenta and set aside.
2. Heat a frying pan until very hot, add the butter and melt it to a foamy, bubbly stage. Fry the fish, allowing a good three minutes depending on the size of the fillets. Flip and repeat on the other side.
3. Grill some halved vine tomatoes and lemons on a griddle pan and serve alongside the fish. Gooseberry chutney or salsa verde would be good too.