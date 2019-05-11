Polenta and garlic dusted plaice

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 8 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 4 plaice fillets

250g polenta

1tsp garlic powder

A pinch of salt and white pepper

100g butter

Tomatoes and lemons, to serve

Method

1. Mix the polenta with the garlic powder and season with salt and pepper. Roll the plaice fillets in the polenta and set aside.

2. Heat a frying pan until very hot, add the butter and melt it to a foamy, bubbly stage. Fry the fish, allowing a good three minutes depending on the size of the fillets. Flip and repeat on the other side.

3. Grill some halved vine tomatoes and lemons on a griddle pan and serve alongside the fish. Gooseberry chutney or salsa verde would be good too.