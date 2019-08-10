Plum tartes fines

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 1 sheet puff pastry, 30cm x 20cm (defrosted, if frozen)

4-6 ripe plums

50g butter, room temperature

50g caster sugar (plus extra)

1 whole egg

50g ground almonds

10g plain flour

1 egg yolk, for basting pastry

40g redcurrant jelly

TO SERVE:

150ml whipped cream

Method

1. Roll out the puff pastry rectangle. Use a sharp knife to cut the pastry into six even-sized squares (about 10cm x 10cm). Transfer the squares on to a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Lightly score an inner square, 1cm from each side, taking care to avoid cutting through the pastry (this light scoring allows the outer pastry edges to rise). Use a fork to lightly prick holes in the centre of the pastry.

2. To make the frangipane filling, use a wooden spoon to beat together the butter and sugar until it is pale. Slowly whisk in the whole egg, followed by the ground almonds and flour.

3. Spread a tablespoon of frangipane mixture on to the inner square of each pastry base. Refrigerate for 10 minutes while you prepare the plums.

4. To prepare the fruit, use a knife to cut along the slightly indented line on the plum indicating where the stone lies. Gently prise the plum into two halves and then use the tip of the knife to gently lever out the stone. Finely slice the plums into thin rounds or half moons, depending on how ripe the plums are. Arrange overlapping plum slices on the filling. Sprinkle a little extra sugar over the fruit.

5. Use a pastry brush to brush egg yolk over the outer pastry rim of each tart.

6. Bake the tarts in an oven preheated to 180 degrees for 15-20 minutes until both the pastry and frangipane are risen and golden.

7. Once the tarts are out of the oven, warm the redcurrant jelly and use to glaze the surface of the fruit.

8. Serve immediately with whipped cream.